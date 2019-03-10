Feminists for Liberty Video Contest 2020

Feminists for Liberty’s video contest is celebrating both experienced and rookie filmmakers who want to free individuals from sex-, gender-, or sexuality-related constraints on their choice of education, occupation, family, or lifestyle.

Deadline Extended

Several of y’all have asked us for a few more days to finish your entry into Feminists for Liberty’s first video contest. How does two more weeks sound? 🎉

Email your video to feministsforliberty@gmail.com by Sunday, June 14th, 11:59 p.m. ET for your chance to win up to $500 in prizes.

How to Enter

The basics: Submit a short (roughly 2 -7 minute) video essay that shows the importance of individual liberty to feminism (or vice versa!). Your video can be an educational video essay or a human-interest piece. Videos will be evaluated on content first and presentation second so video production experience is not required! All you need is your webcam and an idea.

If you’re stuck, here are some prompts:

What is the future of libertarian feminism?

The state has historically been and continues to be one of the largest perpetrators of sex discrimination, gendered oppression, and sexual violence. What is a story that shows an individual persevering despite these state-created obstacles?

How would you demonstrate that gender equality is tied not just to social and cultural liberty, but to economic liberty too?

Who are the feminists who have been overlooked by textbooks and common knowledge?

What does feminism look like in other cultures?

This August marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Tell us about one of your favorite figures who fought for American women’s right to vote OR explain how suffrage impacts liberty.

Please send an email with the subject line “VIDEO CONTEST (Your Name)” to feministsforliberty@gmail.com, including:

a Dropbox link to your video

a short bio

a short description giving context to your entry

links to your public social media accounts

Both direct-to-camera and more traditionally produced videos will be considered.

Please submit all entries by midnight on Sunday, May 31st.

Prizes

First Place

$500 value in video equipment of your choice (i.e. mics, webcams, circle lights, etc.)

Second Place

$50 value in a curated collection of libertarian feminist books

Hat Tip

We will share other great submissions on Feminists for Liberty’s social media and web channels. Anyone whose video is shared can also choose a secondhand book from our libertarian-feminist library or a Feminists for Liberty sticker set.

Judges

Videos will be judged by some of the top content creators in the libertarian film world.

In other words, these amazing people:

Meet the Judges

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to be a professional filmographer? No! First-time filmmakers are encouraged.

No! First-time filmmakers are encouraged. What if I don’t have any video equipment? Send us a direct-to-camera video! All you need is your computer or your phone!

Send us a direct-to-camera video! All you need is your computer or your phone! Do I have to respond to the prompts? No! The prompts are there to inspire you. If you have a different video you want to make, go for it!

No! The prompts are there to inspire you. If you have a different video you want to make, go for it! What do I win? Winnerswill receive $500 worth of video equipment of their choosing (first place), $50 in books (second place), and other prizes.

Winnerswill receive $500 worth of video equipment of their choosing (first place), $50 in books (second place), and other prizes. What if I don’t want video equipment? Winners get their choice of prizes, which could include ring lights, selfie sticks, backdrops, lighting, you name it! Tell us what YOU need to help get your message out.

The Fine Print

You must own the copyright to the videos you submit.

By entering, you grant Feminists for Liberty the right to publicize your video as part of this contest, post your video on the Feminists for Liberty website, and share it through our social media accounts and other digital platforms.

Please limit your application to two video entries.

Timeline

Submissions close at midnight ET on Sunday, June 14th, 11:59 p.m. ET.

Winners will be announced in the summer.